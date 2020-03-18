DC-Area Grocery Stores Set Aside Times for Seniors, Vulnerable People to Shop



About Coronavirus 2020 Washingtonian is keeping you up to date on the coronavirus around DC. More from Coronavirus 2020



Some DC-area grocery stores are offering or plan to offer special shopping hours for senior citizens, and in some cases other vulnerable people, during the coronavirus crisis. Washingtonian has contacted lots of grocery-store chains to ask about this practice and will update this post as we get responses.

Safeway: Albertsons, which owns Safeway and other chains nationwide, said Tuesday it would reserve its shops for such customers for two hours every Tuesday and Thursday starting at 7 AM.

Giant: The 6 AM-7 AM hour will be reserved for seniors and other vulnerable folks starting Friday, a Giant Food spokesperson tells Washingtonian.

Whole Foods: Whole Foods on Wednesday began offering such a service to customers 60 and older an hour before opening to the public. You can find your store’s hours on its individual web page. A PoPville reader said the H Street location was carding people.

Harris Teeter: The Teet does not yet offer such hours, a spokesperson tells Washingtonian, but it is “evaluating all ideas” and encourages customers” to think of ways they can directly help their fellow neighbors.”

Wegmans: Wegmans does not offer such hours. A spokesperson directed Washingtonian to this FAQ, which encourages customers to seek community information about resources instead.

Trader Joe’s: Washingtonian was unable to get the Trader Joe’s media request form to work and hopes that some internet magic will kick in so a representative from that chain, or any others who haven’t yet answered our messages, can get in touch.