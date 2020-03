These Historic Photos Show Life in DC During the 1918 Flu Pandemic

About Coronavirus 2020 Washingtonian is keeping you up to date on the coronavirus around DC. More from Coronavirus 2020



Covid-19 isn’t the first pandemic Washingtonians have faced. The 1918 influenza pandemic closed schools and emptied public spaces. These photographs and newspaper clips show how a public health crisis can change our way of life.

Don’t Miss Another Big Story—Get Our Weekend Newsletter Our most popular stories of the week, sent every Saturday. Or, see all of our newsletters. By signing up, you agree to our terms