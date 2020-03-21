News

3 Captivating Longreads for a Corona-Free Weekend

A totally improbable love story, a groovy tale from the '60s, and the makings of your kids' all-time favorite podcaster.

Photograph by April Greer. Lettering by Todd Detwiler. Hair and makeup by Rachel Lane Makeup Artistry.
Looking for stories to take your mind off constant corona coverage? We recommend these classic Washingtonian longreads.

These Twenty-Somethings Got Heart Transplants on the Very Same Day. And Then They Fell in Love.

Taylor Givens and Collin Kobelja had heart transplants in the same hospital on the same day. That wasn’t the most unlikely part of their story.

America’s Oldest Living Drug Advice Columnist Tells All

Photograph by Greg Kahn.

Once upon a time,”Fooman Zybar” reviewed every illicit drug on the street for a Washington paper. Ah, the ’60s.

How Mindy Thomas Became Your Kids’ Favorite Podcast Star

Photograph by Jeff Elkins

Inside Wow in the World, the juggernaut that Thomas, the radio legend from Fairfax, built with NPR star Guy Raz.

