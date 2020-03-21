3 Captivating Longreads for a Corona-Free Weekend

Looking for stories to take your mind off constant corona coverage? We recommend these classic Washingtonian longreads.
These Twenty-Somethings Got Heart Transplants on the Very Same Day. And Then They Fell in Love.
Taylor Givens and Collin Kobelja had heart transplants in the same hospital on the same day. That wasn’t the most unlikely part of their story.
America’s Oldest Living Drug Advice Columnist Tells All
Once upon a time,”Fooman Zybar” reviewed every illicit drug on the street for a Washington paper. Ah, the ’60s.
How Mindy Thomas Became Your Kids’ Favorite Podcast Star
Inside Wow in the World, the juggernaut that Thomas, the radio legend from Fairfax, built with NPR star Guy Raz.