It’s an unprecedented moment in history, for our country, and for just about every family in it.

Now we’d like your family’s help in capturing the way we live now—in a way that also makes for a nice diversion on a day when school’s out and playdates are off limits.

Each month, Washingtonian produces a magazine whose cover is designed to show off that issue’s theme—ideally with compelling imagery and a memorable headline. This month, we’d like to invite young readers to do the same. We’ve made a blank version of a Washingtonian cover. You can download a PDF, print it, and then design it however you want: with crayon, paint, marker, or your own computer. Just like with a regular issue, we’re aiming for a showstopping look and a headline that captures the moment—in this case, how life feels in a region under quarantine, anything from “School’s Out!” to “I’m Bored” or any other emotion that might reflect how you’re feeling.

Send an image of your cover to photos@washingtonian.com by March 30. Include your name and age. Winners will be notified by email and will have their submission displayed in our May issue.

