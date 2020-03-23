News

PHOTOS: Here’s What Teleworking Looks Like Around DC

Written by | Published on
Coronavirus 2020

About Coronavirus 2020

Washingtonian is keeping you up to date on the coronavirus around DC.

As many of us get used to working from home for the foreseeable future, we asked Washingtonians to send us photos of their new set ups. Have a great home office that you’d like to share? Email photos of your work space to photos@washingtonian.com.

Lauren Negrete, 28, USA for UNHCR, DC.

Tara Bauer, 25, PR coordinator at the Brand Guild, Dupont Circle.

Stacy O’Mara, 40, director of government affairs at FireEye Inc., Northern Virginia.

Pooja Tiwari, 28, Yelp, the Wharf.

Mike Melia, senior broadcast producer for PBS Newshour, AU Park.

Katie Farin, 36, international development economist, Columbia Heights.

Jeff Rosenberg, 57, attorney, Vienna.

Jeff Elkins, 40, photographer, Rockville, MD.

Gina Psalidas, 28, human resources and recruiting coordinator, AU Park.

Ermal Vila, 31, governance specialist at the World Bank, Dupont Circle.

Emily Stock, 39, Habitat for Humanity, Columbia Heights.

Tommy Karadimas, 26, product manager, North Potomac.

Emily Johnson, 25, publicist, Maryland.

Brandon Bayton Jr., 42, director of business development, Shaw.

Amber, 41, international humanitarian assistance, Capitol Hill.

 

Don’t Miss Another Big Story—Get Our Weekend Newsletter

Our most popular stories of the week, sent every Saturday.

Or, see all of our newsletters. By signing up, you agree to our terms.
More:

Get Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day

Get Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day