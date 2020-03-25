News

Alexandria Tells People Who Visited Murphy’s Irish Pub on Certain Dates to Self-Quarantine

Someone who was present at the bar has tested positive for Covid-19, the city's health department said.

Someone present at Murphy’s Irish Pub in Old Town in March has tested positive for Covid-19, the Alexandria health department announced Wednesday evening. Anyone who patronized that bar on March 10 between 6 PM and 2 AM, on March 14 11 AM and 6 PM, or on March 15 between 10 AM and 6 PM may have been exposed to the novel coronavirus and should self-quarantine at home and call the city’s Covid-19 information line at 703-746-4988.

