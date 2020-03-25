Covid Heroes: An Intern Housing Company Is Placing Nurses in Free Rowhouses

Among the many industries the coronavirus has already decimated, one is a peculiar but vital aspect of Washington’s economy: The intern industry. Each year, tens of thousands of interns migrate to DC, often placed in congressional offices or think tanks. And for decades, thousands of young people have secured their summer housing through a Washington cottage industry of real estate providers—part hostel, part Space Camp, part Junior Statesmen—that place their college-aged clientele across a network of company-owned properties, typically clustered around Capitol Hill.

But the coronavirus changed all that. “We started getting an influx of calls from schools, pulling the students back. Students were leaving,” says Sammie Chapman, a spokesman for the Washington Intern Student Housing company, or WISH, one of the region’s leading housing providers for summer interns. “We thought we’d do something with it.”

Suddenly facing a surge of empty townhouses, the WISH company might have filled the furnished and well-located properties through Airbnb.

Instead, they had a better idea: offering their surplus lodging to nurses and hospital staff working in ICU wards to fight the coming surge of Covid-19 patients.

“We have anywhere from 100 to 150 bed spaces,” said Chapman, who estimates the company will have about 25 empty units available for “front-line” hospital staff when needed. Chapman and other staffers spent much of the week canvassing their properties to vacate the last remaining students and prepare the units for hospital staff: Says Chapman, “We want to place as many people as possible.”

As the number of Covid-19 cases is expected to rise, hospital staff face an intractable problem: Their own health, and what to do if they should become infected—a problem made more acute if they live with family-members, significant others, or children they may infect. And if hospitals face manpower shortages as ICU staff become compromised, out-of-town hospital staff could find themselves without dedicated living quarters.

A dedicated stock of medical-only housing alleviates some of this problem, says Chapman. Since announcing the availability of the housing units, three major hospital systems have contacted WISH to express interest. The program has also caught the attention of city leaders:

.@WISHhousing is offering free housing to frontline medical workers and first responders. To get more information and sign up, call (703) 930 -1656 or email schapman@internsdc.com. I applaud the WISH team for doing what they can to help us overcome #COVID19DC. — AG Karl A. Racine (@AGKarlRacine) March 24, 2020

The idea is the handiwork of Jackie Lewis, who founded the company in 1992. Lewis had lately begun to read about the anxieties of hospital staff. “That kind of sparked her interest to help,” says Chapman.

WISH has yet to place any nurses. They’re expecting to finalize the first arrangements this week. The available units are mostly townhouses, says Chapman, with a few apartments for good measure. He encouraged nurses and other staff who might be considering an Airbnb to call him instead. “We’re accepting now,” he says.

