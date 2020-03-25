News

The Local Theater Scene Is Hurting. Grants to People From This DC Arts Organization Will Help.

TheatreWashington plans to distribute $500 grants to actors and theatermakers, and it hopes to double the amount of its emergency fund.

theatrewashington
Image via iStock.
Local arts organization theatreWashington has been fundraising to support actors and theatermakers affected by the Covid-19 outbreak. As theaters have shuttered productions and closed their doors over the past couple of weeks, actors, directors, stage managers, choreographers, and more are losing work for the foreseeable future.

TheatreWashington, which has been managing an emergency relief fund for the theater community since 2012, has expanded its fundraising efforts to specifically focus on corona-related assistance. For the Taking Care Covid-19 Emergency Relief Fund, the organization has pledged $100,000. It received $10,000 from the Revada Foundation, operated by a family based in Alexandria. Rachel Grossman and Colin K. Bills, the couple behind dog & pony dc theater company, have pledged an additional $5,000, bringing the total to $115,000, which it now hopes to double.

The group is asking for donations from the public to match the $115,000 pledged. You can donate here. As of Wednesday, theatreWashington had raised an additional $25,000 in public donations for the fund. These donations will go directly into $500 grants for 230 people financially affected by the Covid-19 crisis. The organization is taking grant applications here. If it raises more, theatreWashington plans to continue distributing those funds in additional grants.

The Helen Hayes Awards, which theatreWashington also runs, were originally slated for May 18 at the Anthem, but the ceremony has been postponed. A statement on theatreWashington’s website estimates the awards celebration will happen in late August.

Rosa Cartagena
Web Producer/Writer

Rosa joined Washingtonian in 2016 after graduating from Mount Holyoke College. She covers arts and culture for the magazine. She’s written about anti-racism efforts at Woolly Mammoth Theatre, dinosaurs in the revamped fossil hall at the Smithsonian’s Natural History Museum, and the horrors of taking a digital detox. When she can, she performs with her family’s Puerto Rican folkloric music ensemble based in Jersey City. She lives in Adams Morgan.

