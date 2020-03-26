MAP: Where to Get a Covid-19 Test in DC (If Your Doctor Tells You to Get One)



As the coronavirus pandemic begins to spread through Washington, the area has ramped up its testing abilities. Two walk-up/drive-thru testing centers have opened, and more are on the way. Currently, you still need a doctor’s referral to get a Covid-19 test, so for now don’t just show up unannounced at these places. If you’re experiencing a cough, fever, shortness of breath, or loss of smell, contact your doctor as soon as possible.

Children’s National Health System

Address: 125 Michigan Ave., NE, Washington, DC 20017

Status: Open

The walk-up/drive-thru center offers testing for children and young adults up to 22 years old. A referral from a community pediatrician or primary care doctor is required.

Kaiser Permanente

Address: 700 2nd St., NE, Washington, DC 20002

Status: Open

Kaiser Permanente has a walk-up/drive-thru testing center near their Capitol Hill Medical Center. A referral from a Kaiser Permanente doctor is required.

George Washington University Hospital

Address: 900 23rd St., NW, Washington, DC 20037

Status: Opening soon

The hospital will be launching a drive-thru testing center in the coming weeks, operating from 10 AM to 4 PM. Another center is being planned for the East End.

United Medical Center

Address: 1310 Southern Ave., SE, Washington, DC 20032

Status: Opening soon

A drive-thru center will be launched in the coming weeks.

MedStar Capitol Hill

Address: 660 Pennsylvania Ave., SE, Washington, DC 20003

Status: Open

Any DC resident can access MedStar’s e-visit platform to see if they should be referred by a doctor for a test. Those who are can visit MedStar’s Capitol Hill or Adams Morgan locations for testing.

MedStar Adams Morgan

Address: 1805 Columbia Rd., NW, Washington, DC 20009

Status: Open

See previous entry.

