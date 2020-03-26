MAP: Where to Get a Covid-19 Test in DC (If Your Doctor Tells You to Get One)

About Coronavirus 2020
Washingtonian is keeping you up to date on the coronavirus around DC.
As the coronavirus pandemic begins to spread through Washington, the area has ramped up its testing abilities. Two walk-up/drive-thru testing centers have opened, and more are on the way. Currently, you still need a doctor’s referral to get a Covid-19 test, so for now don’t just show up unannounced at these places. If you’re experiencing a cough, fever, shortness of breath, or loss of smell, contact your doctor as soon as possible.
Children’s National Health System
Address: 125 Michigan Ave., NE, Washington, DC 20017
Status: Open
The walk-up/drive-thru center offers testing for children and young adults up to 22 years old. A referral from a community pediatrician or primary care doctor is required.
Kaiser Permanente
Address: 700 2nd St., NE, Washington, DC 20002
Status: Open
Kaiser Permanente has a walk-up/drive-thru testing center near their Capitol Hill Medical Center. A referral from a Kaiser Permanente doctor is required.
George Washington University Hospital
Address: 900 23rd St., NW, Washington, DC 20037
Status: Opening soon
The hospital will be launching a drive-thru testing center in the coming weeks, operating from 10 AM to 4 PM. Another center is being planned for the East End.
United Medical Center
Address: 1310 Southern Ave., SE, Washington, DC 20032
Status: Opening soon
A drive-thru center will be launched in the coming weeks.
MedStar Capitol Hill
Address: 660 Pennsylvania Ave., SE, Washington, DC 20003
Status: Open
Any DC resident can access MedStar’s e-visit platform to see if they should be referred by a doctor for a test. Those who are can visit MedStar’s Capitol Hill or Adams Morgan locations for testing.
MedStar Adams Morgan
Address: 1805 Columbia Rd., NW, Washington, DC 20009
Status: Open
