Wonder Woman Is Postponed, So You’ll Have to Wait Till August to See Hollywood Imagine the DC Area in 1984

Earlier this week, Wonder Woman 1984 joined a growing list of Hollywood films that have been delayed because of the coronavirus crisis.

Wonder Woman 1984 is partly set in the DC area, so, in addition to not being able to leave your house, you won’t be able to see all the ways its filmmakers imagined how Washington looked back then.

Commander Salamander back in Georgetown? DELAYED.

The Hirshhorn’s courtyard filled with breakdancers? DELAYED.

Pennsylvania Avenue strewn with period-appropriate cars (and an anachronistic bike lane)? DELAYED.

Perhaps most heartbreaking of all, Landmark Mall brought back to life? DELAYED.

August can’t come fast enough.

Andrew Beaujon
Senior editor

Andrew Beaujon joined Washingtonian in late 2014. He was previously with the Poynter Institute, TBD.com, and Washington City Paper. His book A Bigger Field Awaits Us: The Scottish Soccer Team That Fought the Great War was published in 2018. He lives in Del Ray.

