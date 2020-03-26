Wonder Woman Is Postponed, So You’ll Have to Wait Till August to See Hollywood Imagine the DC Area in 1984



Earlier this week, Wonder Woman 1984 joined a growing list of Hollywood films that have been delayed because of the coronavirus crisis.

We made Wonder Woman 1984 for the big screen and I believe in the power of cinema. In these terrible times, when theater owners are struggling as so many are, we are excited to re-date our film to August 14th 2020 in a theater near you, and pray for better times for all by then pic.twitter.com/85ykQ8x6NE — Patty Jenkins (@PattyJenks) March 24, 2020

Wonder Woman 1984 is partly set in the DC area, so, in addition to not being able to leave your house, you won’t be able to see all the ways its filmmakers imagined how Washington looked back then.

Commander Salamander back in Georgetown? DELAYED.



The Hirshhorn’s courtyard filled with breakdancers? DELAYED.

Pennsylvania Avenue strewn with period-appropriate cars (and an anachronistic bike lane)? DELAYED.

Perhaps most heartbreaking of all, Landmark Mall brought back to life? DELAYED.



August can’t come fast enough.