Today at 11: Chat With Food Critic Ann Limpert

Join us today at 11 AM to chat with Washingtonian food critic Ann Limpert. She’s here to answer any questions you may have about life during this pandemic—whether about ways to help the restaurants you love and miss, cooking projects, delivery options, or anything else. Leave a question now, and Ann will get to as many as she can.

Ann: Good morning, folks. How are you all doing on what is this…Day 16? How are you dealing? I want to hear what you’re cooking, eating, reading, watching—all of it! Chime in or ask a question in the form below; the chat transcript shows up underneath. You have me for the next 45 minutes or so.

Loading…