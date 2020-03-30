Mayor Bowser Issues Stay-At-Home Order For DC



DC Mayor Muriel Bowser issued a stay-at-home order for the District today. DC residents will now be required to remain in their homes except for when engaging in essential activities.

Essential activities include obtaining medical care, getting food or going to the pharmacy, going to work as an essential employee, engaging in essential travel, and getting exercise while social distancing.

Anyone who violates the order could be found guilty of a misdemeanor and could be charged with a fine of up to $5000, jail time of up to 90 days, or both.

Maryland Governor Larry Hogan and Virginia Governor Ralph Northam announced similar measures today.

It is currently unclear when Bowser’s new order will go into effect and how long it will last.

