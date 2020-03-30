News

Mayor Bowser Issues Stay-At-Home Order For DC

The governors of Maryland and Virginia have issued similar orders as well

Coronavirus 2020

About Coronavirus 2020

Washingtonian is keeping you up to date on the coronavirus around DC.

DC Mayor Muriel Bowser issued a stay-at-home order for the District today. DC residents will now be required to remain in their homes except for when engaging in essential activities.

Essential activities include obtaining medical care, getting food or going to the pharmacy, going to work as an essential employee, engaging in essential travel, and getting exercise while social distancing.

Anyone who violates the order could be found guilty of a misdemeanor and could be charged with a fine of up to $5000, jail time of up to 90 days, or both.

Maryland Governor Larry Hogan and Virginia Governor Ralph Northam announced similar measures today.

It is currently unclear when Bowser’s new order will go into effect and how long it will last.

Jane Recker
Jane Recker
Assistant Editor

Jane is a Chicago transplant who now calls Cleveland Park her home. Before joining Washingtonian, she wrote for Smithsonian Magazine and the Chicago Sun-Times. She is a graduate of Northwestern University, where she studied journalism and opera.

