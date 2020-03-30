PHOTOS: Here’s What Teleworking Looks Like Around DC



As many of us get used to working from home for the foreseeable future, we asked Washingtonians to send us photos of their new set ups. Have a great home office that you’d like to share? Email photos of your work space to photos@washingtonian.com.

Georgia Sideris, 30, Training Coordinator, and Theodora Sideris, 27, GIS Analyst, Silver Spring.

Dr. Carla Hayden, Librarian of Congress.

April Greer, 39, photographer, Reston.

George Pelecanos, novelist and film/TV producer and writer, Silver Spring.

Derrick Perkins, SVP market executive at Bank of America.

E. Ethelbert Miller, 69, writer and literary activist.

Janece Smoot Kleban, DC.

Donald Syriani, 47, civil engineer and project manager at Stantec, 14th Street.

Zach Stamatis, 24, interior designer at Zoe Feldman Design, 14th St.

Johnna French, 37, Johnna Knows Good Food, Southwest DC.

Loretta, executive assistant, Old Town Alexandria.

Jonathan Martin, journalist at New York Times, Falls Church, VA.

Paul Corrie, 42, interior designer, Mount Pleasant.

Kathy Mathis, 46, director of business development at MK, Gainsville LLC, Bristow, VA.

Pum Lefebure, CCO and cofounder of Design Army.

Tenley Masson, 24, interior designer at Zoe Feldman Design, Pentagon City, VA.