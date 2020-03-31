POLL: Has Anything Brought You Unexpected Joy or Hope? What’s the Biggest Thing You’ve Sacrificed?



Hey, Washingtonians, amid this time of chaos and grief, social distancing and discovery, we’d love to hear what you’re experiencing. What unexpected things have brought you joy or hope since the coronavirus crisis started? Maybe it’s jogging down the middle of an empty city street on a nature break, or making dinner with your 10-year-old son every night.

On the flip side, what’s the biggest thing you’ve sacrificed?

Answer either of these questions with your name, neighborhood/city/county, and age if you’re comfortable, and we may print your answer in the next issue of the magazine. To answer, see below. If you can’t see the poll, click here

