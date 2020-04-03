DC’s Covid-19 Cases Are Younger and More Female Than Expected



Mayor Muriel Bowser’s office has a link—updated almost daily—that tracks each Covid-19 case in the District of Columbia. As of April 1, there were 653 positive cases in DC.

The data turns out to also be a good reminder to the young, some of who think that hanging out in small groups is still okay, that this is not “an old-person” issue. The DC data shows otherwise.

Most of DC’s cases have occurred in the 32- to 40-year-old age range. Over half—51 percent of the cases—are people under the age of 40, while only 19 percent are over the age of 60.

While there are almost certainly Covid-positive patients who have not been tested, the data also shows that this virus does not discriminate by income or location. Cases are somewhat evenly distributed across our city, although it appears that Ward 6 (which crosses all four quadrants and includes Capitol Hill, Judiciary Square, Barney Circle, and Kingman Park) has the highest reported number of cases to date, with 112 of the 653 cases.

Ward Total Positive Cases Percentage 1 75 11% 2 73 11% 3 73 11% 4 96 15% 5 83 13% 6 112 17% 7 66 10% 8 51 8% Unknown 24 4% Total 653 100%

It is good to remember that there are 711,000 people in the District of Columbia, so reported positive cases represent 0.1% of the population. While that number is sure to rise, one hopes and prays we can keep the number of cases as small as possible.