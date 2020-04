Learn to Knit

Fibre Space’s $35 beginner’s kit includes 220 yards of wool yarn (choose from ten colors), a set of bamboo needles, and an instruction booklet for making your first scarf, and it can be shipped to you or picked up curbside. 1319 Prince St., Alexandria; 703-664-0344.

Learn Calligraphy

One of the area’s best, Laura Hooper, offers would-be calligraphers a kit with all the materials needed to get started—an oblique pen, ink, and an instruction book, plus access to a video tutorial. Starts at $119.

Learn to Arrange Flowers

Helen Olivia Flowers had been hosting weekly flower-arranging classes in its Alexandria studio for 15 years. Now the adult and kids’ classes are virtual. A bucket of blooms and all the necessary materials will be dropped on your doorstep. Then tune in for an Instagram Live/IG TV tutorial. Starts at $75.

Learn to Cook

Local chefs and mixologists are feeding a new need: connection, through virtual classes and tutorials. The chefs at Occasions Caterers have been hitting Instagram to share tips and tricks, Kith & Kin chef Kwame Onwuachi did a live Instagram tutorial, José Andrés is offering step-by-step instruction with videos, and Tail Up Goat’s Bill Jensen is teaching wine classes on Zoom (e-mail bill@tailupgoat.com or find them on Instagram @tailupgoat).

