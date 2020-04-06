News

Great Classes for Those Who Want to Acquire New Skills While at Home

Now may be the time to learn how to knit, cook, or arrange flowers.

You can learn calligraphy from a local master, while at home. Photo courtesy of iStock.

Learn to Knit

Fibre Space’s $35 beginner’s kit includes 220 yards of wool yarn (choose from ten colors), a set of bamboo needles, and an instruction booklet for making your first scarf, and it can be shipped to you or picked up curbside. 1319 Prince St., Alexandria; 703-664-0344.

Learn Calligraphy

One of the area’s best, Laura Hooper, offers would-be calligraphers a kit with all the materials needed to get started—an oblique pen, ink, and an instruction book, plus access to a video tutorial. Starts at $119.

Learn to Arrange Flowers

Helen Olivia Flowers had been hosting weekly flower-arranging classes in its Alexandria studio for 15 years. Now the adult and kids’ classes are virtual. A bucket of blooms and all the necessary materials will be dropped on your doorstep. Then tune in for an Instagram Live/IG TV tutorial. Starts at $75.

Learn to Cook

Local chefs and mixologists are feeding a new need: connection, through virtual classes and tutorials. The chefs at Occasions Caterers have been hitting Instagram to share tips and tricks, Kith & Kin chef Kwame Onwuachi did a live Instagram tutorial, José Andrés is offering step-by-step instruction with videos, and Tail Up Goat’s Bill Jensen is teaching wine classes on Zoom (e-mail bill@tailupgoat.com or find them on Instagram @tailupgoat).

Amy Moeller
Amy Moeller
Editor, Washingtonian Weddings

Amy leads Washingtonian Weddings and writes Style Setters for Washingtonian. Prior to joining Washingtonian in March 2016, she was the editor of Capitol File magazine in DC and before that, editor of What’s Up? Weddings in Annapolis.

