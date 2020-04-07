The Kennedy Center Cancels Some Events in May, June, and July



Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Kennedy Center is canceling performances of “EGG-tion Hero,” the “New Visions/New Voices” 2020 Festival, and the Washington National Opera Institute.

“EGG-tion” hero, presented by the Dutch theater/dance company Maas, was scheduled for May 13-17 and has been impacted by current travel restrictions.

“New Visions/New Voices,” scheduled for May 15-17, is a biennial festival celebrating new artistic work for young audiences. Organizers were concerned the national reach of the festival’s participants and programming would be impacted by travel restrictions.

The Washington National Opera Institute, scheduled for June 22-July 11, is a three-week intensive program for young singers from around the country. Travel restrictions were a concern, as well as the health and safety of the artists, faculty, and staff involved.

Other previously canceled events in May, June, and July include “Once on This Island,” “Soundtrack ’63,” Washington National Opera’s “Porgy and Bess,” Scottish Ballet’s “The Crucible,” the Bolshoi Ballet’s “Romeo and Juliet,” and “Betty Carter’s Jazz Ahead.”

The Kennedy Center is closed and all programming is canceled through May 10. Other than what’s listed above, all programming after May 10 is currently scheduled to proceed.

