Five Options For Easter Brunch To-Go

Best Buns Pop-Up

Multiple locations in Maryland and Virginia

The Tysons and Shirlington bakery from the Great American Restaurants group is kicking of their breakfast menu this weekend (it’ll run on subsequent weekends, too). Load up on lemony blueberry muffins, egg sandwiches, and the chainlet’s delicious Ozzie rolls (think savory doughnuts). Pickup is available at various GAR locations.

Equinox

818 Connecticut Ave., NW

Todd and Ellen Gray’s longtime mod-American dining room by the White House has become known for its plant-based brunches. For Easter, it’s put together a $40 tasting menu, with black-bean chili, granola-crusted French toast, and an array of pastries. Add strawberry or orange mimosas for $20.

Central Michel Richard

1001 Pennsylvania Ave., NW

Celebrate the holiday with an Easter basket from the downtown brasserie including fried chicken, mac and cheese, and sweet treats like macarons or chocolate truffles. The menu is available for two with a bottle of wine ($55) or four with double the vino ($80).

Duke’s Grocery

1513 17th St., NW

The East London-inspired gastropub is serving an Easter spread ($35 per person) with deviled and soft scrambled eggs, potato cakes, bacon, brown sugar ham, and more. Add $35 mimosas or Bloody Marys to your order for a boozy brunch. Pick up is available at the Dupont Circle location.

Seven Reasons

2208 14th St., NW

The $80 menu (serves two) from this upscale pan-Latin restaurant features a salmon croissant, smoked wagyu brisket sandwich, cheeseburger, truffle fries, and more. You can also add on make-your-own mimosa or bloody Mary packages for an extra $30.

For pastries, breads, and other confections, check out these bakeries, which are still open for business.

