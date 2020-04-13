Brand new construction, light-filled, modern condo units in historic Takoma, DC. The units at 6914 Willow Street NW feature an open floor plan that combines the living, dining, and kitchen areas.

Quality mid-century modern-influenced fixtures and finishes are spread throughout. Four one-bedroom one-bathroom units and four two-bedroom two-bathroom units.



The kitchen includes quartz countertops, contemporary porcelain backsplash, electric stainless-steel appliances, and matte black plumbing fixtures.

Fantastic bathrooms which include marble tile walls, limestone floor, and mid-century modern vanity with tons of storage.

Each unit is pre-wired for cable and internet, has central heat and air, electronic door access, and hardwood floors.

You will fall in love with the outdoor spaces! Private balconies, beautifully landscaped grounds, outdoor ground lighting, and spacious outdoor gathering space are all ideal for effortless entertaining.

Enjoy being within walking distance to Georgia Avenue and the anticipated Parks at Walter Reed. Weekly farmers’ markets are nearby in Takoma, while downtown Silver Spring features Real Cinemas, AFI Silver Theatre and Cultural Center, an indoor mall, street fairs, and more. Just a skip to the Takoma Metro Station (Red Line). These units provide fantastic access to all that downtown Takoma Park has to offer!

