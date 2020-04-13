The kitchen includes quartz countertops, contemporary porcelain backsplash, electric stainless-steel appliances, and matte black plumbing fixtures.
Fantastic bathrooms which include marble tile walls, limestone floor, and mid-century modern vanity with tons of storage.
You will fall in love with the outdoor spaces! Private balconies, beautifully landscaped grounds, outdoor ground lighting, and spacious outdoor gathering space are all ideal for effortless entertaining.
Enjoy being within walking distance to Georgia Avenue and the anticipated Parks at Walter Reed. Weekly farmers’ markets are nearby in Takoma, while downtown Silver Spring features Real Cinemas, AFI Silver Theatre and Cultural Center, an indoor mall, street fairs, and more. Just a skip to the Takoma Metro Station (Red Line). These units provide fantastic access to all that downtown Takoma Park has to offer!
For more information or to schedule a tour, please contact: