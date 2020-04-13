These Gyms and Fitness Studios Will Let You Rent or Buy Their Workout Equipment During the Pandemic



There are plenty of local studios that are streaming workouts while we’re all at home. But if you don’t have equipment like weights, resistance bands, or an exercise bike at your house, it can be hard to keep up your usual fitness routine. Fear not—you won’t have to use your cat to do bicep curls (admit it, you’ve considered it). Here are some spots around DC that are renting out their equipment while their locations are temporarily closed.

Cut Seven

The Logan Circle studio has an at-home training equipment package. For $99, you’ll get five resistance bands, five mini-bands, sliders, and a door anchor, all of which you can use while streaming the group’s at-home workouts. You get to keep the equipment, too.

Election Cycle

The H Street cycling studio is renting out its bikes for $79 a week. While all the bikes are currently booked, you can submit your name to the waitlist by emailing ElectionCycleDC@gmail.com.

The Bar Method

The DC studio is selling workout equipment such as mats, balls, weights, straps, and risers, and you can arrange to pick up items outside of its Shaw location.

Good Sweat

The Rosslyn cycling studio is renting out its bikes. While the spot is currently out of inventory, you can get on the waitlist to snag a bike by emailing hello@goodsweat.co.

Sweat DC

The Petworth studio will let you rent equipment 30 days. You can get a set of TRX straps for $50; a medicine ball, stability ball, Bosu board, or Surge resistance tube for $25; and ab coasters, exercise bands, or a pair of 2.5-pound dumbbells for $15. The studio is also renting out exercise bikes for $125. Email info@sweatdc.com to reserve equipment.

Cycled! Studios

The local chain of cycling studios is renting out its bikes for folks who want to stream spinning classes at home. The $39-a-week fee also includes access to the studios at-home workouts and daily live classes. While the studio has currently rented out all of its bikes, you can add your name to the waitlist by emailing info@cycledstudios.com.

Balance Gym

The DC line of gyms is allowing current members to borrow most equipment at no extra cost (larger items like rowers or spin bikes, however, may incur a rental fee). And non-members can rent equipment, as well. The rental fee depends on the item, but contact the group’s Chief Operating Officer Naomi Osborne at naomi@balancegym.com to place an order.

This post will be updated as we get more information.

