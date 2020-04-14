Health  |  News

Medical Marijuana Is Now Available for Delivery in DC to Registered Patients

There's also curbside cannabis pickup.

Written by
| Published on
Photo by Flickr user Dank Depot.
Coronavirus 2020

About Coronavirus 2020

Washingtonian is keeping you up to date on the coronavirus around DC.

Registered patients in DC’s medical marijuana program can now order cannabis directly to their homes. Mayor Bowser and the Department of Health announced the emergency rulemaking on Monday. The new social distancing provisions also allow for curbside pickup from the District’s seven dispensaries. Dispensaries are deemed essential businesses in DC.

To receive a delivery, qualifying patients and caregivers must provide the dispensary with a copy of their medical marijuana registration card and ID. The dispensary verifies the patient has not exceeded their monthly per-person limit (4 ounces), and then they can dispatch a delivery straight to the patient or caregiver’s home in DC.

Many medical marijuana patients are immunocompromised, and 36 percent of patients in DC’s program are over 55 years old. The temporary social distancing measures ensure access to medication while minimizing contact.

 

 

 

 

 

Get Our Health Newsletter

How to stay fit, eat smart, and live well in Washington.

Or, see all of our newsletters. By signing up, you agree to our terms.
More:
Daniella Byck
Daniella Byck

Daniella joined Washingtonian in August 2018. She is a University of Wisconsin-Madison grad and lives in Logan Circle.

Get Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day

Get Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day