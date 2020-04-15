10 Cook-Your-Own Restaurant Meal Kits to Make Dinner More Fun



About Coronavirus 2020 Washingtonian is keeping you up to date on the coronavirus around DC. More from Coronavirus 2020



Pasta from Stellina

399 Morse St., NE

Make yourself a comfort dish with some help from this Italian hotspot. The restaurant supplies handmade pastas like paccheri or tonnarelli along with sauces (bolognese, cacio e pepe), and parm for $25. The kits make enough to feed four. Available for pickup or delivery via Caviar.

Dumplings (and more!) from Laoban Dumplings

Union Market, 1309 5th St., NE

Stock up on frozen dumplings—including pork soup dumplings–along with noodles, sides, and choco pies. Add on a bamboo steamer while supplies last. Beginning April 16, Laoban will also offer a limited number of meal kits for two from chef Tim Ma for under $30. Look out for options like stir-fried chicken lo mein, spicy citrus, mangolian beef, and fermented black bean and shiitake mapo tofu. Available for pickup at Union Market or delivery on multiple platforms.

Pizza from All-Purpose

1250 9th St., NW; 79 Potomac Ave., SE

Play pizzaiolo with a ball of dough, mozzarella, Bianco DiNapoli tomato sauce, grana padano cheese, and fresh basil from these popular pizza spots ($15 plus extra for toppings like pepperoni or mushrooms). Chef Mike Friedman offers pie-making tips—like how to toss your dough!—on YouTube. For more pizza kits, check out Centrolina, Nicoletta, and Paisano’s.

Fajitas from Republic Cantina

43 N St., NW

Minimal assembly is required for this Tex-Mex feast for two. Just finish off par-cooked flour tortillas on a skillet and assemble your fajitas with a choice of steak and chicken ($35) or veggies ($32), grilled peppers and onions, guac, crema, pico de gallo, rice, and beans. Should you want breakfast tacos the next morning, you can also order pantry provisions like a dozen eggs, hot sauce, and an extra pack of tortillas. And while you’re at, donate a three-taco dinner ($8) to healthcare workers. Available for pickup or delivery.

Acai Bowls from South Block

2121 N. Westmoreland St., Unit B, Arlington

Trying to avoid the “quarantine 15?” Get your smoothie bowl fix with “Stay Home Warrior Kits” ($55) including six portions of blended acai plus pint containers of homemade granola, fresh strawberries, blueberries, and bananas. Pickup at the Arlington location or get free delivery with orders of $45 or more.

Tacos from Taco Bamba

Multiple locations

“Prepare your oven” meal kits ($42) let you build your own tacos with a choice of re-heatable fillings like chicken tinga, beef barbacoa, pork carnitas, or spicy ‘shrooms. Each package comes with 20 corn tortillas and a pint of pico de gallo. Add salsas, beans, and yellow rice for a little extra. Available for pickup and delivery.

Ramen by Uzu

Hana Market, 2000 17th St., NW

Union Market’s ramen stall is selling kits with fresh noodles, homemade broth, and traditional Japanese toppings like spinach, menma (bamboo shoots), and chili paste. Shoyu and vegan options are available for pickup at Japanese grocery Hana Market.

Burgers from Officina

1120 Maine Ave., SW

A pasta kit might be the obvious choice from chef Nick Stefanelli‘s upscale Italian restaurant and market. But why not a burger kit too? Get four 20-day-aged beef patties with sesame buns, and cheddar cheese for $20. Available for pickup and delivery.

Steak Dinners from Mastro’s

600 13th St., NW

Fire up the grill and order steak dinner for two-or-four, pickup or delivery. The restaurant’s 28-day wet-aged filets come vacuum-packed with secret house rub plus a large Caesar salad, choice of sides, and butter cake. Get extra fancy with add-ons like truffle or bone marrow butter. Other steakhouses, including The Grill at the Wharf and Rare Steakhouse downtown, are also offering raw steaks and meats you can cook at home.

Cookies and Cocktails from Summer House Santa Monica

11825 Grand Park Ave., North Bethesda

This California-inspired restaurant has a whole bunch of DIY options from pizzas to rice krispies treats. Get the party started with build-your-own cocktail kits ($45-$150) featuring whole bottles of booze and detailed instructions. The six options include mango margaritas, Manhattans, and Aperol spritzes. Alternately (or additionally!), indulge in a cookie decorating kit ($16.95) that comes with mini piping bags of royal icing and colored sugar sprinkles. Available for delivery or pickup.

Join the conversation!