Washington Region Reports 897 New Covid-19 Cases as of Friday, Compared to 616 Thursday

Washingtonian is keeping you up to date on the coronavirus around DC.
The greater Washington, DC, region reported 897 new cases of Covid-19 as of Friday, up from 616 new cases the previous day, according to Johns Hopkins University’s Coronavirus Resource Center.
Here’s a look at the new confirmed Covid-19 cases reported in the DMV for the past 9 days, using data from Hopkins:
Total new confirmed cases of Covid-19 for DMV region:
4/17/20: 897
4/16/20: 616
4/15/20: 659
4/14/20: 802
4/13/20: 516
4/12/20: 929
4/11/20: 914
4/10/20: 697
4/9/20: 1074
And here’s a more detailed breakdown of confirmed Covid-19 cases in the DMV for the past 9 days, using data from Hopkins:
As of 4/17/20
Total for confirmed cases for DMV region: 12,439
Total new cases for DMV region: 897
DC total cases: 2,350
DC new cases: 153
Suburban Maryland total cases:7,026
Suburban Maryland new cases:556
Prince George’s County: 2,722
Montgomery County: 2,133
Anne Arundel County:896
Howard County: 451
Frederick County:497
Charles County:327
Northern Virginia total cases:3063
Northern Virginia new cases: 188
Fairfax County:1,375
Arlington County:453
Prince William Count:582
Loudoun County:378
Alexandria:275
Falls Church:0
Fairfax City:0
As of 4/16/20
Total for confirmed cases for DMV region: 11,542
Total new cases for DMV region: 616
DC total cases: 2,197
DC new cases: 139
Suburban Maryland total cases:6470
Suburban Maryland new cases: 312
Prince George’s County: 2,516
Montgomery County: 1933
Anne Arundel County:845
Howard County: 424
Frederick County:442
Charles County:310
Northern Virginia total cases:2875
Northern Virginia new cases: 165
Fairfax County:1,298
Arlington County:420
Prince William Count:536
Loudoun County:367
Alexandria:254
Falls Church:0
Fairfax City:0
As of 4/15/20
Total for confirmed cases for DMV region: 10,926
Total new cases for DMV region: 659
DC total cases: 2058
DC new cases: 103
Suburban Maryland total cases:6158
Suburban Maryland new cases:396
Prince George’s County: 2356
Montgomery County: 1883
Anne Arundel County:783
Howard County: 403
Frederick County:441
Charles County:292
Northern Virginia total cases:2710
Northern Virginia new cases: 160
Fairfax County:1207
Arlington County:401
Prince William County:508
Loudoun County:344
Alexandria:247
Falls Church:2
Fairfax City:1
As of 4/14/20
Total for confirmed cases for DMV region: 10,267
Total new cases for DMV region: 802
DC total cases: 1955
DC new cases: 80
Suburban Maryland total cases:5762
Suburban Maryland new cases:445
Prince George’s County: 2205
Montgomery County: 1756
Anne Arundel County:724
Howard County: 386
Frederick County:417
Charles County: 274
Northern Virginia total cases:2550
Northern Virginia new cases: 277
Fairfax County:1164
Arlington County:390
Prince William County:434
Loudoun County:324
Alexandria:235
Falls Church:2
Fairfax City:1
As of 4/13/20
Total for confirmed cases for DMV region: 9,465
Total new cases for DMV region: 516
DC total cases: 1875
DC new cases: 97
Suburban Maryland total cases:5,317
Suburban Maryland new cases:315
Prince George’s County: 2035
Montgomery County: 1631
Anne Arundel County:659
Howard County: 371
Frederick County:368
Charles County: 253
Northern Virginia total cases:2273
Northern Virginia new cases: 104
Fairfax County:1008
Arlington County:366
Prince William County:389
Loudoun County:309
Alexandria:198
Falls Church:2
Fairfax City:1
As of 4/12/20
Total for confirmed cases for DMV region: 8,949
Total new cases for DMV region: 929
DC total cases: 1778
DC new cases: 118
Suburban Maryland total cases: 5,002
Suburban Maryland new cases:516
Prince George’s County: 1,923
Montgomery County: 1,537
Anne Arundel County:615
Howard County: 351
Frederick County:341
Charles County: 235
Northern Virginia total cases: 2,169
Northern Virginia new cases: 295
Fairfax County:946
Arlington County:349
Prince William County:390
Loudoun County:296
Alexandria: 188
Falls Church:
Fairfax City:
As of 4/11/20
Total for confirmed cases for DMV region: 8,020
Total new cases for DMV region: 914
DC total cases: 1660
DC new cases: 137
Suburban Maryland total cases:4,486
Suburban Maryland new cases:579
Prince George’s County: 1,716
Montgomery County: 1,388
Anne Arundel County:554
Howard County: 319
Frederick County:289
Charles County: 220
Northern Virginia total cases: 1,874
Northern Virginia new cases: 198
Fairfax County:777
Arlington County:312
Prince William County:337
Loudoun County:274
Alexandria: 174
Falls Church:
Fairfax City:
As of 4/10/20
Total for confirmed cases for DMV region: 7,106
Total new cases for DMV region: 697
DC total cases: 1,523
DC new cases: 83
Suburban Maryland total cases: 3,907
Suburban Maryland new cases: 406
Prince George’s County:1,476
Montgomery County: 1,214
Anne Arundel County: 505 confirmed
Howard County: 299 confirmed
Frederick County: 233 confirmed
Charles County: 180 confirmed
Northern Virginia total cases: 1,676
Northern Virginia new cases: 208
Fairfax County:690 confirmed
Arlington County:280
Prince William County:299 confirmed
Loudoun County:258
Alexandria: 149
Falls Church:
Fairfax City:
As of 4/9/20
Total for confirmed cases for DMV region: 6,409
Total new cases for DMV region: 1074
DC total cases: 1,440
DC new cases: 219
Suburban Maryland total cases: 3,501
Suburban Maryland new cases: 717
Prince George’s County: 1310
Montgomery County: 1088
Anne Arundel County: 466
Howard County: 274
Frederick County: 199
Charles County: 164
Northern Virginia total cases: 1,468
Northern Virginia new cases: 128
Fairfax County:570
Arlington County:254
Prince William County:263
Loudoun County:238
Alexandria: 143
Falls Church:
Fairfax City: