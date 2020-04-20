The DC metro area surpassed 15,000 confirmed cases of Covid-19 over the weekend. The data was pulled from daily updates to the Johns Hopkins University Coronavirus Resource Center. Washingtonian examined only the data from the eight relevant municipalities that comprise the metro area.

New cases, as opposed to total confirmed cases, have been more erratic during April. But Monday marked the fourth day in a row that new cases stayed within an 800-900 incident range. That might suggest the number of daily new cases has begun to level off.

Click here to see the full dataset procured by Washingtonian, including county-by-county data.

