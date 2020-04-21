

The DC area surpassed 16,000 confirmed cases of Covid-19 going into Tuesday. New cases logged in the prior 24 hours numbered 911. The data was pulled from daily updates to the Johns Hopkins University Coronavirus Resource Center. (Washingtonian‘s full dataset can be found here.)

To examine the effect of the coronavirus on Washington, Washingtonian examined only the data from the eight relevant jurisdictions that comprise the DC metro region.

The new numbers mean that documented and confirmed cases have increased approximately eightfold since April 1, when the DC area registered just over 2,000 cases. At that time, the metro region was seeing around 300 cases a day.

While the number of daily new cases has roughly tripled since then, the most recent data appears to hold some optimistic news: Daily new cases have oscillated for the past five days within a range of about 100. On Friday, numbers suggested 897 new cases. Going into Tuesday, the new cases logged were 911.

Click here to see the full dataset procured by Washingtonian, including county-by-county data.

