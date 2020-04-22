News

The Blind Triplets in Virginia Who Won So Many Fans Now All Appear to Have Covid-19

One Cantos boy is in the hospital, while two others also display symptoms.

Written by
| Published on
The Cantos brothers. Photo by Evy Mages
Coronavirus 2020

About Coronavirus 2020

Washingtonian is keeping you up to date on the coronavirus around DC.

A family in Northern Virginia whose story has captured many hearts in Washington is now battling Covid-19. Leo, Steven, and Nick Cantos—triplets who were born blind and who were later adopted by a blind man, a story we told in 2016—all appear to be infected, according to a Facebook post this morning from their father, Ollie Cantos.

On April 20, Ollie Cantos posted the news that Leo was likely infected and was hospitalized. He asked for prayers and messages of support that he could read, via FaceTime audio, to his son. The post received more than 600 comments from around the world. A Covid-19 test subsequently confirmed that Leo has coronavirus.

The brothers are all in college—Leo and Nick attend Southern Virginia University, while Steven is at George Mason University. According to this morning’s Facebook post, the brothers had been sheltering in place together for a month, although visitors had come and gone from the apartment. Leo, who has been on oxygen since April 20, showed some signs of improvement yesterday. Meanwhile, Steven and Nick, are exhibiting milder symptoms, including headache, coughing, and shortness of breath, and are being treated at home.

“Amidst what are admittedly extraordinarily distressing developments, we are comforted in knowing that things could be so very much worse for each of them,” Ollie wrote on Facebook. “All of you who have sent thoughts and prayers their way are a part of why things have gone as well as they have.”

Don’t Miss Another Big Story—Get Our Weekend Newsletter

Our most popular stories of the week, sent every Saturday.

Or, see all of our newsletters. By signing up, you agree to our terms.
More:
Sherri Dalphonse
Executive Editor

Sherri Dalphonse joined Washingtonian in 1986. She is the editor in charge of such consumer topics as travel, fitness, health, finance, and beauty, as well as the editor who handles such cover stories as Great Places to Work, Best of Washington, Day Trips, Hidden Gems, Bikes and Hikes, Fairs and Festivals, Great Small Towns, and the Washington Bucket List. She lives in Arlington.

Get Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day

Get Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day