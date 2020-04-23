DC Area Surpasses 17,000 Covid Cases, but There’s a Decrease in New Ones



Washington reported 758 new Covid-19 infections going into Thursday, a slight downtick in daily cases and the lowest in seven days. Total confirmed cases passed the 17,000 threshold for the first time, reaching 17,658. The data was pulled from daily updates to the Johns Hopkins University Coronavirus Resource Center. (Washingtonian’s full data set can be found here.)

To examine the effect of the coronavirus on the region, Washingtonian examined only the data from the eight relevant jurisdictions that comprise the metro area.

The comparative slowdown was represented across all jurisdictions except Fairfax County, which recorded 179 new cases going into Thursday, up from 152 new cases the previous day.

Click here to see the full data set procured by Washingtonian, including county by county.

