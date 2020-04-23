You Can Make Your Own Cider at Home With Anxo’s Fermentation Kit

Sourdough has been the star of social distancing, but there’s a new DIY fermentation project in town. Anxo is selling home fermentation kits from Friday, April 24 to Sunday, April 26 with equipment and ingredients to make the cidery’s flagship can, Cidre Blanc.

“Hopefully, people can stay busy, keep their minds off of being home all day, and have the satisfaction of making something at home,” says Anxo cider maker Gregory Johnson.

Each $75 kit comes with fresh-pressed apple juice, Anxo’s special Cidre Blanc yeast, home brew gear, and bonus treats like a pound of orchard-fresh GoldRush apples for snacking.

An instructional video by Johnson will help beginners set up the cider-making apparatus and maintain daily upkeep. The entire process takes around a month, and the container can be left in a basement corner or cool closet, says Johnson.

For the more experienced home brewer, Anxo also offers cider ingredients sans the equipment. Kits are available for pick up and delivery.

Join the conversation!