

About Coronavirus 2020 Washingtonian is keeping you up to date on the coronavirus around DC. More from Coronavirus 2020



Ready to get off this planet? LOL why did I even ask! That’s why I just added Space Songs: Through the Distance, a virtual event the Smithsonian National Air and Space Museum is organizing for next week, to my calendar.

The lineup is, oh what the heck, let’s just say it, out of this world: Performers include Ben Gibbard, Bethany Cosentino (Best Coast), Dan Deacon, Grace Potter, Wolf Parade, Valerie June, Clipping, Lukas Nelson, and Vagabon. They’ll share “songs about space and isolation to celebrate how extreme situations can bring out the very best in us all and why there’s no challenge we can’t face together,” the release says, so what’s not to love.

The museum, currently closed, is producing the concert with the designer Lawrence Azerrad (who designed the cover of Best Coast’s California Nights) and local treasure BYT Media. ​

Gibbard’s been doing a weekly live-stream from his home during lockdown and wrote a song called “Life in Quarantine” that’s pretty swell. But the part that I’m most looking forward to is songs about space, which is a playlist I’m definitely going to start making after work tonight. What should I think about putting on there? Email or tweet me your suggestions. And next week, ladies and gentlemen, we will be floating in space.

The concert will take place on YouTube on Thursday, April 30, at 8 PM. Visit the link now and set yourself a reminder!