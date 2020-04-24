News

Covid Stats: New Cases Swell As DC Area Passes 18,000

A surge in Maryland drove the highest single-day new cases in April.

(Image courtesy iStock photography.)
Washington reported 1,084 new Covid-19 infections going into Friday, a swell in daily cases and the highest single-day incidence in April. Total confirmed cases surpassed 18,000 and are likely to pass 19,000 over the weekend. The data was pulled from daily updates to the Johns Hopkins University Coronavirus Resource Center. (Washingtonian’s full data set can be found here.)

To examine the effect of the coronavirus on the region, Washingtonian examined only the data from the eight relevant jurisdictions that comprise the metro area.

The swell in new cases came mostly from Maryland, where new cases increased by nearly 80 percent. New cases in the District increased by 43 percent, while new cases largely held steady in Virginia.

Click here to see the full data set procured by Washingtonian, including county by county.

Benjamin Wofford
Staff Writer

Benjamin Wofford is a staff writer at Washingtonian.

