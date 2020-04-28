New Covid-19 Cases Dip After Record Highs



The Washington region reported 1,002 new Covid-19 infections going into Tuesday, an uptick from the previous day’s tally but a decline from the record daily highs reached over the weekend.

The moderation was driven by a sharp one-day decline in the number of new cases District. The city reported only 51 new cases going into Tuesday, its lowest single-day figure since March.

All told, the DMV region’s total number of confirmed cases increased to 23,213 going into Tuesday, according to data pulled from daily updates to the Johns Hopkins University Coronavirus Resource Center. (Washingtonian’s full data set can be found here.)

To examine the effect of the coronavirus on the region, Washingtonian examined only the data from the eight relevant jurisdictions that comprise the metro area.

Click here to see the full data set procured by Washingtonian, including county by county.

