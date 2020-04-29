You’ve thought through details like your last day of work and scheduling a retirement party. But what about your house? Many retirees shudder at the prospect of selling their longtime family homes. Beyond the emotional toll, there’s the added pressure of making a big decision that could impact your golden years.

Real estate agents in the Dana Rice Group regularly handle property sales for retirement-age clients and can guide you through the process. “While homeowners often focus on their things within the home, the true asset is the actual structure and presentation of the home,” says Dana Rice. “If you focus on the asset, you’ll find the greatest returns.”

Rice says she and her team work from a proven agent “playbook” to get the most from the sale at the least expense. Below, they offer a few tips.

Don’t Go It Alone

Staging, color schemes, and marketing strategies are ever-changing. If you miss the mark, it can be costly. Avoid blunders and enlist a Realtor before doing any updates or renovations. Agents have the ear of the buyer and can leverage that insider information to help make the best sale. They also often work very closely with estate sale organizers, charities, and auction haulers, which provides the seller with a variety of resources.

Work Some Pre-Market Magic

You may think selling for the most money means going to market, but that isn’t necessarily true. In the DC area, Realtors often market “private exclusive” listings while prepping for a sale, marketing to ready-and-willing buyers. Often these buyers will pay a premium price to guarantee their chance at the property before it is entered into the listing service, saving sellers from the vulnerability (and headache) of being on the market.

Act Like You’re Going Fishing

The tactics are similar whether you are trying to entice a buyer or use a rod and reel. The right “lure” can be as simple as an updated light fixture or textured pillows. When it comes to fishing for buyers, Realtors are the experts. They prep and stage homes frequently so they can advise what colors, shapes, and textures most appeal to buyers.

Discover What Makes Each Room Special

Maybe the master bedroom gets great natural light or the powder room has marble countertops. Walk through each room and ask yourself: What is the “wow” factor in this space? Identify those special features and play them up. You want to create a narrative to help potential buyers see themselves in the home.

Wood Floors Are Like Magic

Rip out those old wall-to-wall carpets: Wood floors are one of the top requests among buyers. Even worn or stained wood floors are worth showing off. If you do invest in floor refinishing, select a matte finish—while popular in the past, super shiny and yellow-tinged stain is no longer as appealing to buyers.Remember: You don’t have to maneuver the sale on your own. Rely on the expertise available and enlist the help of an experienced Realtor.

Dana Rice Group offers a Retirement Checklist and more tips on selling your home in today’s marketplace. Email danaricegroup@compass.com to receive a guide. For more information about Dana Rice Group, call 202-669-6908.