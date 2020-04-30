Sweetgreen Launches “Plates” Today. Is the Food Bowl Trend Finally Over?

Food

Salad bowl magnate Sweetgreen is experimenting with something squarer, flatter, and hotter: “plates.” The DC-born chain announced today that it will launch a new dinner-esque menu category at all 100-plus locations nationally, offering nine healthful combinations of proteins like hot honey chicken or tofu matched—not mixed—with veggies and grains.

So, is the build-your-own bowl trend over?

Well, no: bowl-based meals are not going away. Sweetgreen’s salads and warm grain mixes remain the backbone of the $1 billion-plus company. “Plates” were slated to roll out next year—perhaps the timely demise of the circa-2018 bowl craze—but the health crisis sped the launch along. Not to mention the obliteration of quick-grab workday lunches  and demand for warm, comforting meals (Sweetgreen plans to donate one plate to frontline workers for every one purchased).

It may be a signal that restaurants are finally ready to think outside the poke and acai, ancient grain or power bowl. 

Just look at the sandwich pop-ups that have proliferated in the Covid-era. Fine dining and drinking spots like Seven Reasons and the Columbia Room are new sandwich destinations (for Soleado and Get a Hero Be a Hero respectively). Former Spoken English chef Matt Crowley has his own sandwich shop out of the Columbia Room; Federalist Pig is packaging barbecue between bread at Kramer Books; and there’re buttery breakfast sandwiches coming to Shaw.

Bowls are a trend of abundance and convenience, neither of which strikes the right tone right now. Standing in a tight lunch line, eyeing open, brimming containers of food, murmuring “I’ll do avocado, no onions, medium dressing.” Rushing back to the office, self-perfected bowl in hand. It all seems foreign right now.

And we have time. Bowls are healthy-ish and multi-task friendly. Something that can be consumed—carb-free!—before spin class. Or gracefully picked at during a lunch meeting. Or at your desk, fork in hand (no knife needed) while the other types away. 

These days, it feels like we all have time for a plate. And two hands for a sandwich.

