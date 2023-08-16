We Tried the New Sweetgreen Potato Chips

It seems like just yesterday that Sweetgreen was banishing bacon and Sriracha from its salads in a crusade to “make America healthy again.” Well, now the homegrown chain turned publicly traded company is venturing into the fancy junk food business with its own potato chips.

The so-called “partner-chip” with Siete Foods riffs on one of Sweetgreen’s popular salad dressings: green goddess ranch with a hint of poblano. The chips, available at Sweetgreen’s 200-plus stores, are kettle-cooked with avocado oil. A $2.50 bag contains 220 calories and 13 grams of fat—about half of what you’d find in a Super Green Goddess salad.

So how do they taste? Think sour cream-and-onion vibes but slightly less tangy and with a subtle heat at the end. Would we get them again? Why not—we just ordered a healthy salad, right??

This actually isn’t Sweetgreen’s first step into the snack department. Last year, they released a “crispy rice treat” made of organic brown rice, quinoa, and puffed millet with a honey-date caramel. And yes, it tastes like a caramel Rice Krispies Treat.

Can we go ahead and just bring back bacon now?

