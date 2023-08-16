Food

We Tried the New Sweetgreen Potato Chips

The green goddess ranch snack riffs on the salad chain's popular salad dressing.

Sweetgreen's green goddess ranch potato chips are available only at the salad chain.

It seems like just yesterday that Sweetgreen was banishing bacon and Sriracha from its salads in a crusade to “make America healthy again.” Well, now the homegrown chain turned publicly traded company is venturing into the fancy junk food business with its own potato chips.

The so-called “partner-chip” with Siete Foods riffs on one of Sweetgreen’s popular salad dressings: green goddess ranch with a hint of poblano. The chips, available at Sweetgreen’s 200-plus stores, are kettle-cooked with avocado oil. A $2.50 bag contains 220 calories and 13 grams of fat—about half of what you’d find in a Super Green Goddess salad.

So how do they taste? Think sour cream-and-onion vibes but slightly less tangy and with a subtle heat at the end. Would we get them again? Why not—we just ordered a healthy salad, right??

This actually isn’t Sweetgreen’s first step into the snack department. Last year, they released a “crispy rice treat” made of organic brown rice, quinoa, and puffed millet with a honey-date caramel. And yes, it tastes like a caramel Rice Krispies Treat.

Can we go ahead and just bring back bacon now?

Jessica Sidman
Jessica Sidman
Food Editor

Jessica Sidman covers the people and trends behind D.C.'s food and drink scene. Before joining Washingtonian in July 2016, she was Food Editor and Young & Hungry columnist at Washington City Paper.

