The Blue Angels and Thunderbirds Will Fly Over the DC Area Saturday

The US Navy Blue Angels and US Air Force Thunderbirds will perform a flyover in the DC region this Saturday. The demonstration squadrons are making an “America Strong” tour of US cities to salute healthcare workers and other essential personnel during the coronavirus pandemic.

The formation of six F-16 Fighting Falcon and six F/A-18 Hornet aircraft will begin their 20-minute flyover at approximately 11:45 AM Saturday over the Univeristy of Maryland Prince George’s Hospital Center in Cheverly. They’ll fly over Bethesda and Silver Spring, loop around Manassas, and should be over the National Mall a little after noon.

A Navy press release encourages people who wish to view the demonstration to do so from the safety of their homes, to maintain social distancing during the event, and to “refrain from traveling to landmarks, hospitals and gathering in large groups to view the flyover.”