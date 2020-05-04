Gracious American University Park colonial sited on a beautifully landscaped lot. 5 bedrooms, 3 1/2 baths on four finished levels. Light-filled living room generously sized dining room with built-ins.

Renovated kitchen and breakfast room with great storage ,light, and exit to rear garden. First floor den/family room and powder room.

Master bedroom addition with en suite bath, wall of closets and adjacent exercise room, 3 additional bedrooms, and full bath complete second floor. Finished third floor bedroom or study.

Lower level has a family room, full bath, ample storage, & wine storage. Beautifully landscaped private rear yard with patio, hot tub, grassy area, and storage shed. Convenient to Metro, shops, restaurants, parks and recreation.