Hamilton’s 2020 Run at the Kennedy Center Is Officially Postponed

The Kennedy Center announced it would postpone all programming through August 9.

Photograph by Joan Marcus, courtesy of the Kennedy Center.
All Kennedy Center performances and events will be postponed through August 9, the center announced today, including the highly anticipated second run of Hamilton and the National Symphony Orchestra’s “Beethoven at 250” festival.

In a press release, the center said they were “exploring options for rescheduling artists and productions for a future date where possible.” Shear Madness, NSO Pops concerts, and the Second City’s comedy show are additional postponed summer events. This extended closure announcement formally cancels nearly all 2020 summer programming, a leap from the organization’s previously announced closures that, until today, were only through May 10. With an August 9 reopening date, the center says they have now postponed or canceled more than 1,000 events due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The biggest financial loss will likely be in postponing the 14-week run of Hamilton, which the center hopes to recoup at some point in the future. “The production cannot currently be presented in accordance with the health and safety guidelines set forth by government officials and the CDC,” said the Kennedy Center. “As such, the producers of Hamilton are working with the Kennedy Center to reschedule the engagement.”

Full refunds will be issued for ticket-holders. The Kennedy Center is also asking patrons, if they are able, to consider donating their tax-deductible ticket cost, though they note that “ticket donation does not secure priority access for rescheduled performances.” Additionally, ticket-holders can exchange their tickets for future dates, depending on the production, or exchange tickets for a gift certificate.

Rosa Cartagena
Web Producer/Writer

Rosa joined Washingtonian in 2016 after graduating from Mount Holyoke College. She covers arts and culture for the magazine. She’s written about anti-racism efforts at Woolly Mammoth Theatre, dinosaurs in the revamped fossil hall at the Smithsonian’s Natural History Museum, and the horrors of taking a digital detox. When she can, she performs with her family’s Puerto Rican folkloric music ensemble based in Jersey City. She lives in Adams Morgan.

