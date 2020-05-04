New Covid-19 Infections Surge to Record Highs in Washington Area



Over the past three days, the Washington region has reported its highest and its second-highest daily tally of new Covid-19 cases since record keeping began, as confirmed coronavirus infections in the area continue to mount.

The DMV reported 2,258 new Covid-19 infections going into Saturday, shattering the previous record daily high of 1385 new cases, reached during the previous weekend.

After falling to 1,171 new cases going into Sunday, the Washington area reported 1,492 new Covid-19 infections going into Monday—a daily total that’s second only to the 2,258 figure reached two days earlier.

All told, the DMV region’s total number of confirmed cases increased to 31,437 going into Monday, according to data pulled from daily updates to the Johns Hopkins University Coronavirus Resource Center. (Washingtonian’s full data set can be found here.)







To examine the effect of the coronavirus on the region, Washingtonian examined only the data from the eight relevant jurisdictions that comprise the metro area.

Click here to see the full data set procured by Washingtonian, including county by county.

