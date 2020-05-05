New Coronavirus Cases in DC Area Hit Second-Highest Levels



New Covid-19 infections in the Washington region hit their second-highest daily tally of the pandemic going into Tuesday, just three days after the area set its record high.

The area reported 1,761 new Covid-19 infections going into Tuesday, a daily total that’s second only to the 2,258 new infections that the Washington area reported going into Saturday.

The increase was driven by figures coming out of suburban Maryland, where new Covid-19 infections increased by more than 60 percent, to 1,106, from the previous day.

All told, the Washington region’s total number of confirmed cases increased to 33,198 going into Tuesday, according to data pulled from daily updates to the Johns Hopkins University Coronavirus Resource Center. (Washingtonian’s full data set can be found here.)

To examine the effect of the coronavirus on the area, Washingtonian examined only the data from the eight relevant jurisdictions that comprise the metro area.

Click here to see the full data set procured by Washingtonian, including county by county.

