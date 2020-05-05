The Ocean City Beach Will Open Up This Saturday

After a town council meeting Monday night, Ocean City Mayor Rick Meehan reportedly decided that the reopening of Ocean City’s “beach, access points, boardwalk, and inlet parking lot” would begin on Saturday. An official announcement is expected today.

As we understand it, with Maryland’s stay-at-home order still in effect, the beach opening would primarily affect Ocean City residents. Per Maryland’s current Covid-19 regulations, restaurants in Ocean City are carry-out only, and as of publication time, short-term rentals are still banned until May 22 and hotels are open only to essential personnel.

Mike Ricci, Governor Hogan’s communications director, tweeted a joint statement from the governor’s office and the town of Ocean City which calls the opening “a way to give nearby residents more opportunities to get outside and enjoy fresh air, while still adhering to social distancing guidelines and gathering limits.”

👉Joint statement from the Governor’s office and the town of Ocean City: https://t.co/lYrFGoDzLx pic.twitter.com/tS1d8LZSQn — Mike Ricci (@riccimike) May 5, 2020

