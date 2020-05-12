POLL: Have You Experienced an Overwhelming Act of Kindness Since Quarantine Began?



Hey, Washingtonians: Amid this time of chaos and grief, social distancing and discovery, we’d love to hear from you. Have you experienced an overwhelming act of kindness since quarantine began?

Answer the question in as much detail as you like along with your name, neighborhood/city/county, and age, and we may print your answer in the next issue of the magazine. To answer, see below. If you can’t see the poll, click here.

