DC Area’s New Covid-19 Infections Going Into Wednesday

A look at how coronavirus cases are trending in the Washington region.

The Washington region reported 987 new Covid-19 infections going into Wednesday, a 17 percent decrease from the previous day and well below the record high of 2,258 reached earlier this month.

All told, the Washington region’s total number of confirmed cases increased to 42,795 going into Wednesday, according to data pulled from daily updates to the Johns Hopkins University Coronavirus Resource Center. (Washingtonian’s full data set can be found here.)

 

To examine the effect of the coronavirus on the area, Washingtonian examined only the data from the eight relevant jurisdictions that comprise the metro area.

Click here to see the full data set procured by Washingtonian, including county by county.

