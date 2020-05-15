Welcome to this beautiful, and rarely available, home on sought-after Alban Row. Alban Row is a group of 15 homes along the east side of 38th Street NW, between Garfield Street and Cathedral Avenue. This perfect place to call home, this community is centrally located, near Wisconsin and Massachusetts Avenues, right around the corner from the National Cathedral. It’s just a few short blocks to the Cathedral Commons shopping area, with markets, restaurants and stores, and a few blocks from Trader Joe’s and the Social Safeway.

With 3,400 square feet on four levels, this spacious, custom semi-detached home checks all the boxes. The elevator services all four meticulously finished levels, from the private 2-car underground garage to the tree-top upper level. As you walk through the front door into the foyer, you immediately notice the welcoming living room and formal dining room.

The chef’s kitchen boasts granite countertops, double ovens, a 6-burner Viking stove, subzero refrigerator, and a spacious center island that adjoins the family room, making this home perfect for entertaining. The main level also has a powder room and two gas fireplaces. The second and third levels consist of four bedrooms and three full baths, with no detail overlooked.

Property:

2965 38th St NW, Washington DC 20016

Contact:

Marin Hagen

Hagen Bergstrom Team

www.HagenBergstrom.com

Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage – Dupont/Logan

(202) 257-2339

mhagen@cbmove.com