News

A Local Friar (and Reality-TV Star) Is Baking Thousands of Cookies for People in Need

Brother Andrew Corriente, who won "The Great American Baking Show," has been making treats five hours a day.

Written by
| Published on
Photo by Patrick G. Ryan University Photographer, The Catholic University of America
Coronavirus 2020

About Coronavirus 2020

Washingtonian is keeping you up to date on the coronavirus around DC.

Yesterday, Catholic Charities distributed meals and grocery boxes to 800 food-insecure families in front of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception. In addition to fresh produce and bourbon-glazed chicken, recipients got a package of peanut-butter, chocolate chip, and snickerdoodle cookies, courtesy of Great American Baking Show winner Brother Andrew Corriente.

A friar at Capuchin College, Corriente has long used his amateur culinary skills for service. In the pre-Covid era, part of his ministry involved providing home-cooked meals to day laborers outside a nearby Home Depot. Social distancing has complicated that, but Corriente is still finding ways to share his desserts with the world. In the past few months, he says he’s worked with multiple charities to get food and desserts to those in need, has donated cupcakes and cookies to hospitals, and has been baking birthday cakes for those who can’t afford them.

Related
We Hung Out With the Local Friar Who Won “The Great American Baking Show”
Corriente estimates he’s baking at least 5 hours a day, every day. But Catholic Charities’ request was a challenge, even for him. “I got the call Wednesday or Thursday, and I’m a crazy person so I said yes, not really knowing if we had all the ingredients,” he says. For four days straight, Corriente would wake up at 3:30 AM to make batter and have 400 cookies ready to go into the oven by 6 AM. With the help of some of his brothers and plenty of sanitization, Corriente was able to have all the cookies packaged and ready for delivery by 11 AM on Tuesday.

Since early March, Catholic Charities has given out roughly 200,000 meals in the Washington area, but an increase in the food insecure and decrease in volunteers means the organization has struggled to serve everyone who comes to them for help. Corriente says the organization is realizing that the pandemic is going to last for a while, and that their response now has to “move from a sprint to a marathon.” He encourages those who have the means to donate money to the organization to help keep the food pantry stocked.

For his part, Corriente will continue to make desserts for anyone who’s struggling right now. “We need to nourish our bodies through good nutrition, vegetables, protein sources,” he says. “But there’s a different emotion when you eat a good dessert…it gives you this intense moment of joy, and I feel like it helps uplift the soul. A meal can be nourishment but it can be so much more than that. It can transcend you into a heavenly realm. For me, the best thing that does that is cookies.”

 

Don’t Miss Another Big Story—Get Our Weekend Newsletter

Our most popular stories of the week, sent every Saturday.

Or, see all of our newsletters. By signing up, you agree to our terms.
More:
Jane Recker
Jane Recker
Assistant Editor

Jane is a Chicago transplant who now calls Cleveland Park her home. Before joining Washingtonian, she wrote for Smithsonian Magazine and the Chicago Sun-Times. She is a graduate of Northwestern University, where she studied journalism and opera.

Get Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day

Get Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day