Smithsonian Associates Announces 9 Free Classes Available for Streaming

For the first time in its 55-year history, Smithsonian Associates is offering some of its classes and experiences online with Smithsonian Associates Streaming—for free. Though SA programming is typically just for members (and can sometimes command hefty price tags), the organization announced this week that it asked some of its popular experts and speakers to make streaming-only content that will be available to the public.

There are currently nine programs announced, and some are already racking up a waitlist. Learn about birdwatching, get tips for gardening, or take a virtual tour of the National Mall with an architecture expert. One popular course explores mosaics around the world, another digs into how to best use your pantry while we’re all cooking at home.

The virtual programming will be available for free through June 11, but there might be further free opportunities in the future. According to the SA website, the programs are “designed to provide you with early access to Smithsonian Associates Streaming and invite you to join us as we plan and produce an expanded slate of future online programming inspired by the full range of topics we offer year round.”

Join the conversation!