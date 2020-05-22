News

2020 Grads: Get Your Name on the Anthem’s Insta-Worthy Marquee for a Photo-Op

Photograph courtesy of IMP.

The Anthem is offering recent graduates the opportunity to put their name on the venue’s signature marquee for a photo-op. For a 15-minute slot, members of the class of 2020 can take photos in front of the personalized marquee for $100. Note: It’s BYOP, so grab your favorite quarantine photographer a.k.a. your relative and make sure you take them with you. Caps and gowns encouraged.

As many 2020 grads grapple with virtual celebrations in place of big ceremonies, this is a rare chance to put your name on a sign that’s previously promoted major acts (Tyler, the Creator, Janelle Monaé, and Robyn, to name a few). More recently, the marquee had a hopeful message during quarantine: “We’ll Get Thru This.”

Time slots start on Monday, May 25. Though the venue hasn’t announced a cut-off date, the offer is available for “a limited time,” according to their website. The profits will be split between the I.M.P. Family Fund (supporting workers from venues including the Anthem, 9:30 Club, and more) and José Andrés’s World Central Kitchen.

Rosa Cartagena
Web Producer/Writer

Rosa joined Washingtonian in 2016 after graduating from Mount Holyoke College. She covers arts and culture for the magazine. She’s written about anti-racism efforts at Woolly Mammoth Theatre, dinosaurs in the revamped fossil hall at the Smithsonian’s Natural History Museum, and the horrors of taking a digital detox. When she can, she performs with her family’s Puerto Rican folkloric music ensemble based in Jersey City. She lives in Adams Morgan.

