DC Area’s New Covid-19 Infections Going Into Friday

The Washington region reported 1,797 new Covid-19 infections going into Friday, a substantial increase from the previous day but below the record high of 2,258 reached in early May.

All told, the Washington region’s total number of confirmed cases increased to 55,019 going into Friday, according to data pulled from daily updates to the Johns Hopkins University Coronavirus Resource Center. (Washingtonian’s full data set can be found here.)

To examine the effect of the coronavirus on the area, Washingtonian examined only the data from the eight relevant jurisdictions that comprise the metro area.

Click here to see the full data set procured by Washingtonian, including county by county.

