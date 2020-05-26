PHOTOS: What It’s Like to Celebrate Graduation During a Pandemic

About Coronavirus 2020
Virtual and canceled graduation ceremonies left some area students longing to mark their milestones with photo shoots at the Lincoln Memorial, the Mall, and the Supreme Court. While graduates took to the National Mall in celebration, families showed support for local high school graduates with signs posted in their front yards finding any way they can to safely celebrate these accomplishments. Congratulations graduates!