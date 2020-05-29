News

Glenstone Is Reopening Its Gorgeous Outdoor Spaces to Visitors

You still need a reservation to wander around the free Potomac museum's grounds.

You can see Jeff Koons' "Split-Rocker" on an outdoor-only visit to Glenstone. Photo by Flickr user Ted Eytan.
As Montgomery County moves into Phase 1 of reopening, the Glenstone Museum in Potomac is moving forward with a reopening of its own. The modern-art complex is offering reservations for visitors to explore the 230-acre campus’ bucolic outdoor spaces, which are full of trails, streams, and notable sculptures. The reopening takes effect on June 4, although the first batch of reservations have already filled up. Additional tickets will be released each Monday at 10 AM starting June 8.

The gallery is no stranger to reservation systems, having implemented an appointment-only policy long before social distancing entered our vocabulary. Now reservations are limited to groups with a maximum of five people, and slots are scheduled 15 minutes apart to avoid over-crowding at the entrance. Be sure to hit the loo before you arrive: All indoor spaces will be closed, including bathrooms and locker storage. Tickets remain free, but you’ll need a mask to enter.

Although visitors won’t be able to take in the art collection inside the Pavilions  building, there’s still plenty of art to be seen on the trails. Paths winding through the leafy landscape take viewers past works of art like Jeff Koons’s “Split-Rocker,” a 37-foot sculpture that bursts with flowers during the summer months. Some outdoor spaces will be limited to one-way travel, and visitors are encouraged to maintain six feet of distance between other parties.

Reservations are available for Thursday to Sunday from 10 AM to 5 PM.

