Bails funds are popping up across the country in support of protesters mobilized by the death of George Floyd. However, there is no bail fund for DC—despite bogus fundraisers floating around. Why? The city effectually eliminated cash bail in 1992, and the system is only used in limited cases.

If you’re looking to donate directly to protesters, supply drop off sites are popping up near Lafayette Square and other hubs of activity. Requested provisions include masks, milk, medical supplies, and packaged food like granola bars and jerky. The locations of donation stations are fluid, and updates can be found on the Black Lives Matter DC Twitter.

The DC chapter of Black Lives Matter is also organizing a fundraiser for legal support.

New York Avenue Presbyterian Church is collecting supplies on Monday, June 1, from 5:30 to 7 PM. For a full list of requested items, check out the graphic below.

Join the conversation!